English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Pakistan election: Two leading parties announce separate coalition plans

0

Shafaqna English- Five days after Pakistan’s general election, two leading parties announce separate coalition plans to help secure a majority needed to form a government after Pakistan’s contested polls. The PTI allying with religious parties and the PPP supporting the rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN).

The PTI leadership on Tuesday (13 Feb. 2024) announced that its independent candidates would try to form a federal government and one in Punjab province by joining a coalition with the minority party Majlis-e-Wahdat-Muslimeen (MWM).

Sources: AL Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pakistan post-election crisis: Coalition talks-protests after tense vote

leila yazdani

Pakistan: Imran Khan-backed candidates won most seats

leila yazdani

Will Shiite life be safer after Pakistan election?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.