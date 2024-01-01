Pakistan election: Two leading parties announce separate coalition plans

Shafaqna English- Five days after Pakistan’s general election, two leading parties announce separate coalition plans to help secure a majority needed to form a government after Pakistan’s contested polls. The PTI allying with religious parties and the PPP supporting the rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN).

The PTI leadership on Tuesday (13 Feb. 2024) announced that its independent candidates would try to form a federal government and one in Punjab province by joining a coalition with the minority party Majlis-e-Wahdat-Muslimeen (MWM).

Sources: AL Jazeera

