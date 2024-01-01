[Video] Celebrating birth anniversaries of Imam Hussain (AS)-Hazrat Abbas (AS)-Imam Zaynul Abideen (AS)

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali presented another live broadcast celebrating the birth anniversaries of Imam Hussain (AS), Hazrat Abbas (AS) and Imam Zaynul Abideen (AS) with the main lecture by Sheikh Nuru on “Servitude to Allah (SWT)” and Q&A.

Speaker:

Sheikh Nuru is currently the resident Aalim at the KSIMC of Birmingham, and the Lady Khadijah (SA) Visiting Fellow in Shia Studies at the Woolf Institute, Cambridge. He holds a BA in Islamic Philosophy and Mysticism from Al-Mustafa International University in Iran, and obtained an MA in Islamic Studies at Middlesex University. He is a former visiting lecturer at the Tangaza University College in Nairobi, Kenya, founded the Ummu ABEEHA Empowerment Centre in Kumasi, Ghana and co-founded the Imamiya Islamic Research Centre in Johannesburg. He is also a qualified civil and commercial mediator.

