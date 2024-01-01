Mashhad: Programs at holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) to Mark Sha’aban Eids

The Astan Quds Razavi (custodianship of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine) has prepared various programs, which began on Monday evening after the Maghrib and Isha prayers.

They include recitation of the Aminallah Supplication, poetry recitation, Tawasheeh performances and eulogy recitations. There are also speeches delivered by a number of senior clerics, according to the Astan.

The programs are organized at the Imam Khomeini (RA) Rawaq (roofed space attached to the holy shrine) by the Astan’s Islamic Development Deputy.

Source: IQNA