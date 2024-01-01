Survey: American consumers’ short-term inflation expectations unchanged in January

Shafaqna English- American Consumer inflation expectations in January remained unchanged at the short- and longer-term horizons, according to a survey released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The median one- and five-year ahead inflation expectations in January stood at 3% and 2.5%, respectively, the survey showed.

The median inflation expectations at the three-year ahead horizon, on the other hand, declined to 2.4% last month, from 2.6% in December.

“Median home price growth expectations were unchanged for the fourth consecutive month at 3.0%,” the New York Fed said in a statement.

“Median one-year ahead expected earnings growth increased by 0.3 percentage point to 2.8%, returning to the narrow range of 2.8% to 3.0% seen between September 2021 and October 2023,” it added.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

