USA: Edison Muslim Community Center submits plans for three-level Mosque

Shafaqna English–The Edison Muslim Community Center has applied to the township Zoning Board of Adjustment for permission to renovate its Plainfield Avenue property into a three-level house of worship. The Zoning Board will hold a public hearing on the application on Feb. 20.

The existing building would be renovated into a three-level house of worship with a Moorish-style facade, a dome, and a 45-foot-high Minaret, classrooms, bathrooms and conference room spaces, the documents say.

The building would have an ornamental Moorish-style facade with roof merlons, angular windows, a 45-foot-high Minaret and an angular rooftop dome. The entry door and stairs would face Plainfield Avenue along with the rear parking lot, according to the documents, and a two-way driveway is planned to connect to Plainfield Avenue.

