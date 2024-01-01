[Video] Understanding Islam: United On Pilgrimage

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” on the topic of: “United On Pilgrimage”, by Dr Chris Hewer.

The largest annual gathering of human beings anywhere on earth; today attracting some 3,500,000 people. Surely one of the most cosmopolitan, multi-ethnic, multi-lingual assemblies that we can imagine. Adult Muslim men and women of every age, from every social class, across the spectrum of education, wealth and experience. That’s the Hajj; the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Makka.

As the pilgrims prepare to enter into the city of Makka, they put on their pilgrims’ dress. All the men are dressed alike in two white unsewn sheets of cloth; one wrapped around the lower body and one around the upper. This pilgrim dress is called ihram. For women ihram comprises a plain simple dress (often made of the same white material) without jewellery or ornament. Putting on this Ihram is a symbol of entering into the dedicated state of pilgrimage during which all anger of speech or deed is forbidden, to the extent of not even doing violence to a flower by plucking it, and married couples abstain from sexual relations.

This Ihram is a great leveller; all human beings, irrespective of their differences away from Makka, are elevated to their essential human dignity. Malcolm X, the 1960’s African-American civil rights activist, who came from an extreme black-supremacist splinter group within Islam made the Hajj and came to the realisation that “Islam is colour blind” and that he must leave the group to which he belonged and join mainstream Sunni Islam. That is the spirit of unity that permeates the pilgrimage.

