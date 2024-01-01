Shafaqna top news stories (13 February 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (13 February 2024) February 13, 2024 | 8:18 PMFebruary 13, 2024 | 8:20 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 13 February 2024: Holy shrines of Imam Reza (AS) on birth anniv. of Imam Hussein… What is the percentage of Halal profit from selling goods? The Grand… [Video] Hyderi Islamic Centre: Birth of Imam al-Husayn (AS) [Video] Understanding Islam: United On Pilgrimage USA:Edison Muslim community center submits plans for three-level mosque [Video] HICTV: Wiladat Imam Husayn (AS) Decoration of holy shrine of Hazrat Abulfazl al-Abbas (AS) with flowers on… Pakistan election: Two leading parties announce separate coalition plans The life of Imam Hussain (AS) Survey: American consumers’ short-term inflation expectations unchanged in January Mashhad: Programs at holy shrines of Imam Reza (AS) to Mark Sha’aban… [Photos] Qom: Imam Hussain (AS) birth anniversary held at Hazrat Masoumeh (SA)… [Video] Celebrate birth anniversary of Imam Husayn (AS), Hazrat Abbas and Imam… [Video]”Imam Ali’s Lessons by” Science Daily: Artificial cartilage using 3D printing Afghanistan: Doctors raise concerns about children’s excessive use of smartphones [Video] Commemorating birth anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS) [Photos] Al-Abbas’s (AS) Shrine: Celebrating Joyous Occasions of the Month of Sha’ban UN: Daesh attacks decreased in Afghanistan but can pose threat to region Al-Jazeera: Deadly clashes over Mosque-school demolitions in India