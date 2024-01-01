Al-Araby: Drop in purchasing power of Syrians

SHAFAQNA- Despite wage increase, living conditions of Syrian people are getting worse every day and businessmen and traders are trying to raise prices and make more and more people poorer by abusing the wage increase. Simultaneously, the government, too, removes subsidies under the shadow of chaos and lack of price control in the markets.

According to Shafaqna, quoted by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Syrian Economist “Abdul Nasser Al-Jassim” emphasized: “Wage increase has had a negative effect on livelihood of the Syrian people and value of Lira, because it has always been accompanied by cancellation of subsidies and the energy and bread price rise by government. This has been led to increased price of all products and goods, and as a result, people’s purchasing power has decreased and the number of poor is increased, so that it is estimated more than 95% of the Syrian population in the areas controlled by Damascus are below the poverty line.

This Syrian Economist added: “The price of subsidized bread increased by 100% on the same day of wage increase last week, and price of diesel fuel used in bakeries increased to 2000 Syrian Liras from 700 Syrian Liras, i.e. more than 165%. The price of 90 octane gasoline increased by 31% and price of electricity for regular customers increased by 147%. This led to increased price of all goods and products, especially agricultural products.”

