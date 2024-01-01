UEFA Champions League: Man City 3-1 Copenhagen

Shafaqna English- According to UEFA.com, Kevin De Bruyne played a crucial role in Manchester City’s dominant display, as they took another step towards defending their title with a convincing 3-1 win against Copenhagen in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

The Belgian international came close to scoring for the current champions in just three minutes. His skillful header from Nathan Ak s pass missed the target, but he quickly redeemed himself by scoring a strong goal from a difficult angle after Phil Foden played a clever backward pass.

The hosts, appearing in the Champions League for only the second time, achieved their first goal in the knockout stage of the tournament. Magnus Mattsson, making his debut, reacted the fastest after Mohamed Elyounoussi’s shot was blocked. He skillfully curved a delightful right footed shot from outside the box, beyond Ederson’s grasp.

Source: UEFA

