UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid 1-0 Leipzig

Shafaqna English- As per UEFA.com, Brahim Díaz netted an incredible goal just three minutes into the second half, securing an arduous 1-0 victory for Real Madrid against Leipzig in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

An entire match was ultimately determined by a moment of exceptional individual skill just three minutes into the second half in Germany. Brahim Díaz, who replaced the injured Jude Bellingham, skillfully bypassed Xavi Simons on the right side, transferred the ball to his left foot, and advanced towards the edge of the penalty area before striking the ball into the far corner with great precision.

Source: UEFA

www.shafaqna.com

 

