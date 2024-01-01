Al-Hilal Football Team arrived in Isfahan to a warm welcome

Shafaqna English- According to Varzesh-3 , Al-Hilal, Saudi football team arrived in Isfahan with 48 hours left before the crucial first leg match in round of 16 of the AFC Champions League against Sepahan of Iran.

In circumstances where Isfahan airport was fully regulated and without fans, the coaching team and players of Al-Hilal received warm welcome from the players of Sepahan’s academy, who offered them yellow flower branches.

Sepahan and Al-Hilal are scheduled to have their first leg match at Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan on Friday (16 Feb. 2024).

Source: VARZESH3

