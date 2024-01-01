AFC Champions League: Kawasaki Frontale 3-2 Shandong Taishan

Shafaqna English- Kawasaki Frontale will have a slight lead going into the second leg of their AFC Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 encounter against Shandong Taishan next week, as Jadson’s late header only allowed the Japanese team to secure a 3-2 victory in Jinan on Tuesday, reported by AFC.

The Brazilian player scored a goal past Jung Sung-Ryong in the 86th minute, offering hope for the Chinese Super League team to advance in the tournament, despite being behind by two goals on two occasions. This marked an eventful comeback for both teams in the continental championship.

Source: AFC

