Shafaqna English- Video clip of the birth of Hazrat Abul-Fadhl Al-Abbas (AS) and Shabaniyah Eids with the performance of five famous Madahs, Mahmoud Asiri, Ali Bouhamad, Mohammad Khayat, Mohammad Bojbarah, and Mohammad Fereydoun, based on a poem by Haider Al-Khafji.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

