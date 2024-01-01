Daily Sabah: Turkish President arrives in Egypt after a decade

Shafaqna English- After nearly a decade of strained relations with Egypt, Turkish President Erdogan visits Egypt on Wednesday (14 Feb. 2024), Daily Sabah reported.

It is the first visit by Erdoğan to the country in over a decade. The two presidents shook hands on the tarmac as Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan disembarked their plane arriving from Dubai.

Erdoğan said earlier that discussions would focus on the Palestine-Israel conflict. The leaders whose relations frayed over Egypt’s 2013 military coup, are set to hold a news conference later in the day.

Sources: Daily Sabah

