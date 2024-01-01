Pakistan election: Coalition deal leaves Imran Khan’s party out of power

Shafaqna English- Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party officials criticize the coalition government agreement among rival factions as a reflection of the disdain for the welfare of people, Arab News reported.

The PTI, which was deprived of election symbol ahead of the February 8 polls by the country’s superior judiciary that judged its intra-party polls to be flawed, was forced to field its candidates as independents who later emerged as the single largest group in the National Assembly.

Despite getting more than 90 seats, however, the PTI has fallen short of simple majority and cannot get its share of reserved seats for women and religious minorities under the election rules since it could not contest the polls as a political party.

Sources: Arab News

