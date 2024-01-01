English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsShia islamShia MediaShia OrganizationsVideos

Imam Hussain (AS): A Saga Of Hope & Sacrifice [Video]

0

Shafaqna English- Embark on an emotional journey with Ahlulbayt TV‘s captivating documentary, “Hussain (AS): A Saga Of Hope & Sacrifice” Explore the profound story of hope, sacrifice, and resilience as we delve into the life and legacy of Imam Hussain (AS), the revered figure in Islamic history. Through powerful narratives and historical insights, this documentary pays homage to the enduring spirit of Imam (AS) and his unwavering commitment to justice, inspiring viewers to reflect on his timeless message of compassion and righteousness.

Join us as we honour the legacy of Imam Hussain (AS) and draw strength from his extraordinary saga of hope.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Between Coercion & Absolute Freewill – Part 1

parniani

Kabul: Birthday celebration of Imam Hussain (AS) [Photos]

parniani

[Video] The Makers of the Shia World: Ibn Qulawayh

parniani

[Video] Understanding Islam: United On Pilgrimage

parniani

[Video] Promoting respect amongst Shia-Sunni

parniani

[Video] Death of The Prophet (PBUH)

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.