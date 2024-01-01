[Video] The Makers of the Shia World: Ibn Qulawayh

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of the series: “The Makers of the Shia World”, focusing on Ibn Qulawayh, talked by Dr Sayed Hadi Qazwini.

The Makers of the Shia World – Episode 4



In this episode the focus is on the exploration of pilgrimage, known as ziyara, in the context of Imami Shia identity and practice. The central figure discussed is the renowned Imami traditionist, Ibn Qulawayh, who lived during a period of intellectual and communal flourishing under Buyid rule in Iraq and Iran. Ibn Qulawayh’s notable work, “Kamil al-Ziyarat,” serves as a comprehensive source on the merits of pilgrimage to the shrines of Prophet Mohammad (S.A.W.A), his household, the Imams, and other revered figures. This episode highlights the historical context of its production, emphasizing the challenges faced by the Shia community during the Buyid rule. There has been the dual focus of Imami scholars during this period: doctrinal aspects, including the occultation of the 12th Imam, and practical observances, such as commemorations of Imam Hussain’s martyrdom. The public encouragement of distinctly Shia rituals under the Buyids is noted as a crucial factor in the development of Imami Shia identity.

This episode then delves into the content of “Kamil al-Ziyarat,” presenting a few examples of hadith reports that stress the importance and merits of pilgrimage to the shrine of Imam Hussain. These reports emphasize the intercession and supplication of Prophet Mohammad (S.A.W.A), Imam Ali (A.S), Fatima (S.A), and the angels on behalf of the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (A.S). These traditions play a crucial role in fostering individual and communal piety among Shia Muslims, maintaining a distinct Shia identity, and connecting the narrative of Imam Hussain (A.S) to broader religious traditions, thereby uniting the past and future in the understanding of the divine message.

Part of series: The Makers of the Shia World

