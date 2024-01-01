Muslim World League chief attends event for ‘coexistence-peace’

Shafaqna English- Mohammed Al-Issa, the head of the Muslim World League, and Zeljko Komsic, chairperson of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, attend at an international conference to promote peace and coexistence in Sarajevo.

The event, organized by the league and the parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina, attracted more than 400 members of national parliaments, religious leaders and representatives of civil society. Komsic gave the opening address.

Muslims, Serbs and Croats took part in the event, the first of its kind in the country since the devastating Bosnian War in the 1990s.

Source: Arab News