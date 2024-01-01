US News: India opens Hindu Temple in Muslim UAE as election nears

Shafaqna English- India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a grand Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, Muslim nation that is home to around 3.5 million Indians, US News reported.



A day earlier, tens of thousands of Indians filled a soccer stadium in the capital Abu Dhabi, cheering on Modi who is seeking a rare third term in India’s upcoming general election.

Modi’s visit to one of India’s largest trading partners showed how the Hindu nationalist has deepened New Delhi’s relations with the Middle East.

Sources: US News

