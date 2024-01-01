New poll: British Muslim voters increasingly turning to Green Party

Shafaqna English- Labour’s support among Muslim’s in Britain has fallen considerably and growing number are turning towards the Green Party, a new poll has found.

The poll found that Labour remains the most popular party among British Muslims, with 43% saying they intend to vote for Keir Starmer’s party. However, that is a massive 43 point drop on the 2019 general election.

The Greens have emerged with the second highest level of support on 10%, ahead of the Tories and Lib Dems, both of whom are on 6%.

