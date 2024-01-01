English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedOther NewsUk

New poll: British Muslim voters increasingly turning to Green Party

0

Shafaqna English- Labour’s support among Muslim’s in Britain has fallen considerably and growing number are turning towards the Green Party, a new poll has found.

The poll found that Labour remains the most popular party among British Muslims, with 43% saying they intend to vote for Keir Starmer’s party. However, that is a massive 43 point drop on the 2019 general election.

The Greens have emerged with the second highest level of support on 10%, ahead of the Tories and Lib Dems, both of whom are on 6%.

Sources: Bright-green.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

NEW ARAB: Britain is happy to take Muslims’ money & labour without catering for their needs

asadian

British Muslim completes 5 Marathons to raise funds for charity

asadian

UK: Mural honoring the first British Muslim female cricket player has been unveiled at a school in Birmingham

asadian

British Muslim: Next PM must focus on ‘systemic’ Islamophobia

asadian

Guardian: Saudi Hajj changes and the resultant uproar for British Muslim travel agencies

asadian

Zainab Cobbold: First British Muslim woman to perform Hajj

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.