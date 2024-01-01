Indonesia: Subianto claims victory in presidential election

Shafaqna English- Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto has declared victory in the presidential election, Al-Jazeera reported.



The 72-year-old former special forces commander, who had run unsuccessfully for president twice before, had about 58 percent of the votes, according to four pollsters, based on “quick count” ballots at samples of voting stations nationwide. The number of ballots tallied ranged from about 86 to 95 percent as of 14:00 GMT on Wednesday (14 Feb. 2024).

Rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo trailed with about 25 percent and 17 percent, respectively, according to the independent pollsters conducting the counts, which have provided an accurate picture of the results of previous presidential elections held in the country since it began direct voting for the president in 2004.

Sources: AL Jazeera

