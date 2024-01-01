The News: Can yoga, aerobics, walking, and running truly alleviate symptoms of depression?

Shafaqna Science- When facing a wave of depression, the idea of exercising may be the last thing on your mind. However, a recent study suggests that physical activity could be crucial to recovering from it, according to The News.

According to a study published in the BMJ on Wednesday, various types of physical activity, including walking, running, yoga, tai chi, aerobic exercise and strength training, have been shown to have superior benefits compared to therapy in the treatment of depression.

Depression affects between 10 and 25 per cent of people. It is more detrimental to overall health than financial debt, divorce or diabetes, Dr Michael Noetel, lead researcher and senior lecturer in the School of Psychology at the University of Queensland in Australia, said by email.

Yet only 50% of people suffering from depression receive any form of treatment.

According to Thenews, citing CNN, the data analysis included more than 14,000 participants from 218 studies on exercise and depression.

According to Noetel, the combination of exercise’s overall benefits for the body and its potential to alleviate depression make it a powerful therapeutic option. It is important to note, however, that there was a risk of bias in the trials that were conducted.

Dr Adam Chekroud, a psychiatrist and adjunct assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine and co-founder of Spring Health, a mental health services provider, said the findings were consistent with several studies that have highlighted the beneficial effects of physical activity.

These treatments are not a silver bullet, but given the serious impact of depression, it is critical that nearly all patients have the option of both exercise and therapy, Noetel said.

Source: The News

