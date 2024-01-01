English
OCHA: Afghanistan has second most internally displaced people in world

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan has 6.3 million internally displaced people who are facing long-term displacement, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported.

OCHA called the current situation worrying and said that Afghanistan has the second most internally displaced people in the world.

It also stated in the report that many of these internally displaced people have left their homes in the last decade.

The report said: “Currently about 6.3 million individuals—one in seven Afghans—face long-term displacement, with many having left their homes over a decade ago. This is the largest number of internally displaced people in South Asia and the second largest worldwide.”

Sources: Tolo News

