Cargo ship sinks in Türkiye’s Marmara Sea

Shafaqna English-A Cargo ship sank in the in Türkiye’s Marmara Sea on Thursday.

The Batuhan A, which was bringing dry cargo from Balikesir’s Marmara Island to northwest Bursa, took on water and sank off Imrali island, south of Istanbul.

Bursa Governor Mahmut Demirtas said authorities received an “emergency” signal from the vessel but then lost contact.

Demirtas said two coastal safety teams, along with a third group from the Bandirma district of Balikesir province had been dispatched to join the rescue operation of Imrali island. Officials said that a search was underway to find the six missing crew.

Source:Daily Sabah