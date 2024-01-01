UNHCR calls for protection of civilians in eastern DR Congo

Shafaqna English- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has called for the protection of civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The UN refugee agency, in a statement issued late Wednesday, said it was deeply concerned by the dire consequences for civilians, including an estimated 135,000 internally displaced people fleeing the town of Sake toward the nearby city of Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province, where tensions have been on the rise with intensive fighting between the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and rebels of the March 23 Movement (M23).

The UNHCR and partners are deeply alarmed by reports of bombs falling on civilian locations, including the Zaina site in Sake and the Lushagala site in Goma, where as many as 65,000 internally displaced people are sheltering, raising significant concerns for their safety, the statement said.

Source: Xinhua