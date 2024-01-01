English
INA: Iraqi minister announces restoring water to Hawizeh Marsh

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi Minister of Water Resources, Aoun Dhiab, announced on Thursday, the restoration of water to the Al-Hawizeh Marshes, while revealing plans to maintain the minimum level of water continuity in the deeper parts of the marshes according to INA.

Dhiab told the Iraqi News Agency (INA), The ministry has been able to restore water to the marshes, especially the Hawizeh marsh, which suffered a severe drought last year,” stressing that “good amounts of water are entering the marshes.

He added that there are plans to maintain the minimum continuity of water in the deep areas of the marshes, pointing out that his ministry is currently carrying out very large works in the marsh areas, where many rivers have been opened to channel them into deep water basins, whether in the central marshes or in the marshes of Al-Hawizeh and Al-Hammar.

Source: INA

www.shafaqna.com

