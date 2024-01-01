English
AFC Champions League: Al-Hilal 3-1 Sepahan

Shafaqna English- According to AFC.com, Al-Hilal SFC staged a comeback to secure a 3-1 victory against 10-man Sepahan FC in the initial encounter of their AFC Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 clash on Thursday at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium.

The win gives Al-Hilal, the four time Asian champions, a significant advantage to protect in the upcoming match in Riyadh next Thursday. The victorious team will then face either Navbahor from Uzbekistan or Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia in the quarter finals.

