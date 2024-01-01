Nature: Introducing meat-rice by South Korean researchers

Shafaqna Science- Rice has been used as a scaffold to grow beef muscle and fat cells, resulting in an ingestible, ‘nutty’ rice-beef fusion that can be cooked like regular rice.

As reported by Nature, the research, published in Matter1, uses production techniques similar to those used for other lab-grown meat. Animal cells are grown on a scaffold and immersed in a growth solution. Using rice as a scaffold has the advantage of increasing the nutritional value of the rice, resulting in beef rice with slightly higher fat and protein content than normal rice.

The South Korean research team believes this will serve as a beneficial supplement to food resources for communities facing insecurity, as well as a nutritional option for troops. They also expect the innovation to help reduce the environmental impact associated with raising cattle solely for beef. Jon Oatley, an animal biotechnologist at Washington State University in Pullman, stresses the importance of exploring alternative protein sources or improving the efficiency of traditional livestock production. It’s probably one of the most critical issues facing the future of humanity.

This need has inspired numerous cultured meat initiatives in recent years, ranging from whole salmon fillets to minced beef-like products. As of last year, the sale of lab-grown meat was only authorised in the United States and Singapore.

Source: Nature

