AFC Champions League: Al-Nassr 1-0 Al-Fayha

Shafaqna English- In the AFC Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16, Al-Nassr secured a 1-0 victory against Al-Fayha, thanks to a late goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. The match took place at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Wednesday, reported by AFC.com .

Playing in their first ever knockout stage match, Al-Fayha, who are currently just two points above the relegation zone in the Saudi Pro League, demonstrated strong defensive skills throughout. However, their unyielding efforts were ultimately overcome by the relentless Al-Nassr attacks.

Source: AFC

www.shafaqna.com

 

