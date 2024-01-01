Opening a historical-cultural museum in northern Iraq

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– The Antiquities Department of Zakho city in the Kurdistan region of Iraq has opened a unique historical and cultural museum in the area.

According to Shafaq News, this museum includes over 300 ancient artifacts from various historical periods.

Mohammad Ahmad, the director of Zakho’s Antiquities, stated that the museum is divided into two sections: historical artifacts and folklore.

According to the director of Zakho’s Antiquities, the historical section comprises a diverse collection of artifacts dating back 10,000 years before Christ and from the Islamic golden age.

