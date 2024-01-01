Discovery of 4,500-Year-Old Historical Structure in Oman

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– Oman has announced the discovery of a historical structure over 4,500 years old, which is the largest non-tower structure from the pre-Bronze Age era.

Anatolia stated: Oman has reported the discovery of a historical structure over 4,500 years old.

According to Anatolia, as a result of archaeological excavations by Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, the largest non-tower historical structure over 4,500 years old has been discovered near the Al Madhbah Valley.

This discovered artifact is a historical settlement with distinctive architecture that has not been found elsewhere in the Omani peninsula.

The area of ​​this historical structure is estimated to be over 550 square meters and is an independent structure separate from other buildings.

According to this report, this newly discovered structure is the largest and oldest non-tower building ever discovered from pre-Bronze Age times until now.

Source: Anatolia

https://www.shafaqna.com