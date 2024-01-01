[Video] Transforming charities to change lives

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali presented another live broadcast and welcomed CEO of the Lady Fatemah Charitable Trust Mukhtar Karim with a talk entitled: “Transforming charities to change lives: the magic combination of donations, ground partners and expertise to empower lives“.

Event Details:

*Dinner will be served – Niyaaz for 40th after the death of Kanizbai Ramzanali Jaffer – mother of Mohamed RR Jaffer and wife of Marhum RR Jaffer. She was the eldest daughter of Abdalrasool M.chatoo*

The programme will start at 7:45pm with salaat followed by dinner, Qur’an recitation and the main talk.

Join us as we welcome CEO of the Lady Fatemah Charitable Trust Mukhtar Karim as we discuss “Transforming charities to change lives: the magic combination of donations, ground partners and expertise to empower lives”

Speaker:

Mukhtar Karim is the Chief Executive Officer of the Lady Fatemah Trust, an international NGO. He has written for Reuters, Newsweek The i paper and City AM.