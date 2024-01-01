English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Amnesty: UN Doha meeting on Afghanistan must mark end to impunity for human rights abuse under Taliban

0

Shafaqna English- The UN Doha meeting on Afghanistan must mark an end to impunity for human rights abuse under the Taliban, Senior Director at Amnesty International said.

Ahead of the upcoming UN-convened meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan taking place in Doha, Qatar on 18 and 19 February, Deprose Muchena, Senior Director at Amnesty International said:

“The upcoming Doha meeting is a significant opportunity for a unified and concerted action to protect the rights of all Afghan people, particularly the rights of women and girls. The culture of impunity that enables the Taliban’s ongoing grave human rights violations needs to be addressed urgently.

The international community cannot continue to take a ‘business as usual’ approach vis-a-vis the human rights situation in Afghanistan.

Sources: Amnesty

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Amnesty International calls on India to stop punitive demolitions of Muslims’ properties

nafiseh yazdani

Amnesty: India must stop discriminatory policy of punitively demolishing Muslim properties

leila yazdani

UN’s Expert on Sudan: Urgent action needed to address dire human rights situation

parniani

Human rights organizations: Israel mass arrests Palestinians daily

parniani

Ireland launches human rights lawsuit against the UK

parniani

War against terrorism

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.