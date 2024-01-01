Amnesty: UN Doha meeting on Afghanistan must mark end to impunity for human rights abuse under Taliban

Shafaqna English- The UN Doha meeting on Afghanistan must mark an end to impunity for human rights abuse under the Taliban, Senior Director at Amnesty International said.

Ahead of the upcoming UN-convened meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan taking place in Doha, Qatar on 18 and 19 February, Deprose Muchena, Senior Director at Amnesty International said:

“The upcoming Doha meeting is a significant opportunity for a unified and concerted action to protect the rights of all Afghan people, particularly the rights of women and girls. The culture of impunity that enables the Taliban’s ongoing grave human rights violations needs to be addressed urgently.

The international community cannot continue to take a ‘business as usual’ approach vis-a-vis the human rights situation in Afghanistan.

Sources: Amnesty

www.shafaqna.com