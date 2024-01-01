25,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer in Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- 25,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque, as Israeli police banned the entry of hundreds of people into the holy site.

The Islamic Endowments Department affirmed that 25,000 worshipers were allowed in as Israeli police continue to besiege the Old City since the October 7 events.

Ahead of the Friday prayer, the Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at the Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

A group of Jerusalemite campaigners and activists earlier called for performing the Great Fajr prayer on Friday in the Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards and staying at the holy site to demand lifting the siege imposed on it.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

