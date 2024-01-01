English
AL Jazeera: Uncertainty about Muslim-American support for Joe Biden continues to grow

Shafaqna English- Uncertainty about Muslim-American support for USA President Joe Biden continues to grow, AL Jazeera reported.

A few weeks ago, an opinion piece published by the Wall Street Journal labelled the city of Dearborn, Michigan, home to one of the largest Arab and Muslim communities in the US,  as “America’s Jihad Capital”. The op-ed has left many of the city’s residents concerned that the piece plays into growing anti-Arab and Islamophobic sentiment.

Meanwhile, continuing USa support for Israel has left many Muslim Americans feeling alienated by the current administration. With the 2024 election campaigns fully under way, uncertainty about the Arab-American support for USA President Joe Biden continues to grow.

Sources: AL Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

