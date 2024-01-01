Iraq has completed 60% of submerged tunnel linking Al-Faw Port to world

Shafaqna English- Iraq has completed the construction of about 60% of an undersea tunnel linking the coastal area in the city of Basra, the far south of the country, to international trade links through what is known as the development road with Turkey.

Reuters quoted the Director General of Iraqi Ports, Farhan Al-Fartusi, as saying, “The submerged tunnel is considered part of the road linking Al-Faw Port and the highway or international road that connects Iraq to Jordan and, God willing, in the future, to Turkey, and thus connects us to the other world.”

The tunnel will be submerged under the Khor Al-Zubair Canal, with a clear height of approximately 18 meters to allow the passage of commercial ships. The project is not only an engineering achievement, but it is also a pioneering economic endeavor, as it includes a road and an economic belt on both sides. This ambitious initiative is expected to reshape regional trade dynamics, making the submerged tunnel the first of its kind in the Middle East.

