Saudi Arabia introduces Hajj-Umrah Mediathon

Shafaqna English- The Center for Government Communication at the Ministry of Media in Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the Pilgrim Experience Program, has launched the ‘Hajj and Umrah MEDIATHON’.

This initiative aims to foster innovative ideas, projects, and solutions to address challenges within the media sector related to Hajj and Umrah coverage.

This year’s installment, titled Hajj and Umrah Mediathon, is dedicated to fostering innovative solutions to address media challenges within the realm of Hajj and Umrah.

The revamped Mediathon comprises various stages, including launch, selection, marathon days, qualification, and bridging phases.

Participation is open through the online portal mediathon.media.gov.sa.

Sources: New Arab

