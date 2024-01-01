English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia introduces Hajj-Umrah Mediathon

0

Shafaqna English- The Center for Government Communication at the Ministry of Media in Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the Pilgrim Experience Program, has launched the ‘Hajj and Umrah MEDIATHON’.

This initiative aims to foster innovative ideas, projects, and solutions to address challenges within the media sector related to Hajj and Umrah coverage.

This year’s installment, titled Hajj and Umrah Mediathon, is dedicated to fostering innovative solutions to address media challenges within the realm of Hajj and Umrah.

The revamped Mediathon comprises various stages, including launch, selection, marathon days, qualification, and bridging phases.

Participation is open through the online portal mediathon.media.gov.sa.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Riyadh Marathon attracts 20,000 runners from around the world [photos]

parniani

Over 8.5 million Iftar meals to be distributed at Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque during Ramadhan

nafiseh yazdani

[Photos-Video] Saudis unveil first stealth drone

parniani

[Photos] Saudi female cadets at World Defense Show in Riyadh

leila yazdani

Saudi Arabia: 25,000 artifact fragments from early Islamic period discovered from Historic Jeddah

nafiseh yazdani

SPA: Jadidat Arar Land Port welcomes over 28,000 Iraqi Umrah performers

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.