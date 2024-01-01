English
RT: Egypt ditching USA dollar for trade

Shafaqna English- Egypt plans to negotiate a shift away from the USA dollar toward national currencies for settling trade with other BRICS states, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Using national currencies will alleviate the rising costs of using foreign currencies as a result of high global inflation, the ministry said, citing Ragy El Etreby, the country’s newly appointed ambassador to BRICS, who also serves as assistant foreign minister for international and regional economic affairs.

Sources: RT

www.shafaqna.com

