African scholar: A new awakening formed from shrine of Imam Hussain (AS)

Shafaqna English- Sheikh Ismail Abu Amin, a prominent cleric from Mali, said: A new awakening has been formed from the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) to unify the Islamic Ummah and awaken them from deep sleep.

According to Shafaqna, Abu Amin, who spoke on the sidelines of the 17th Spring of Martyrdom International Festival in Karbala, asserted: I will transfer the Iraqi generosity and their good hospitality, especially the hospitality of Astan Quds Hosseini to my country.

He added: There is a new kind of awakening from Hosseini shrine to unify Muslims and the Islamic Ummah and awaken them from deep sleep.

This religious figure who attended the Spring of Martyrdom Festival continued: festivals like the Spring of Martyrdom strengthen Islam because they unify the Islamic Ummah.

Abu Amin clarified: When we see Pope Francis, the greatest Christian figure, comes to Iraq to meet Grand Ayatollah Sistani, we are proud that they could protect Iraq and the Islamic world with their fatwas and bring the Islamic Ummah to the top, and if – God forbid – Iraq collapsed, the Islamic world would collapse because it was planned for Iraq and then for the whole world from the beginning.

Regarding the importance of the Spring of Martyrdom Festival and other festivals that bring about unity among Muslims, this prominent cleric from Mali in West Africa said: Indeed, Imam Hussein (AS) congregated all humanity and this is what we touched at the cultural Spring of Martyrdom Festival. In a more beautiful way, we can say: “Imam Hussein (AS) congregates us.” And we win with Hussain (AS).

