Australia: More than 35 mosques-Islamic centres open day to welcome thousands

Shafaqna English- More than 35 mosques and Islamic centres across Australia will be opening their doors to the Victorian community as part of the annual Victorian Mosque Open Day with support from the Allan Labor Government.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ingrid Stitt is encouraging Victorians to visit their participating local mosque on Sunday 25 February to celebrate the diverse cultures and religions that make up Victoria.

The Labor Government has provided $400,000 in funding to support Open Mosque Day for the next four years as facilitated by the Islamic Council of Victoria.

Mosques and places of worship around metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria are open to the public on 25 February including Islamic Museum of Australia, Mildura Mosque, Young Muslims of Australia Markaz in Dandenong, Ararat Islamic Welfare Association, and Islamic Society of Geelong.

Sources: National Tribune

www.shafaqna.com