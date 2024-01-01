Nature: Research and ChatGPT in EU’s tough AI law

Shafaqna Science- European Union countries are on the verge of adopting the world’s first comprehensive set of regulations to govern artificial intelligence (AI), while maintaining the use of the EU AI Act imposes strict regulations on the most dangerous AI models, aiming to ensure safety and compliance with fundamental rights and EU values, as mentioned by Nature, emphasising the need for AI systems to operate without risk and with the utmost respect for these principles.

The importance of the law cannot be overstated, as it plays a crucial role in influencing our perspective on AI regulation and establishing a benchmark, says Rishi Bommasani of Stanford University in California, who specialises in researching the societal implications of AI.

The law is being introduced as artificial intelligence advances rapidly. This year is expected to see the release of new editions of generative AI models such as GPT, the technology behind ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI in San Francisco, California. Meanwhile, unethical individuals are abusing current systems to commit fraud and spread false information. China currently uses a mix of regulations to govern the use of AI in commercial settings, while the United States is in the process of developing its own set of rules. Last October, the country’s first AI executive order was signed by President Joe Biden, directing federal agencies to take the necessary steps to address the risks associated with AI.

EU governments approved the legislation on 2 February, and it now awaits final approval by the European Parliament, one of the EU’s three legislative branches. This is expected to happen in April. If the text remains unchanged, as predicted by policy experts, the law will come into force in 2026.

Source: Nature

