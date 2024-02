Shafaqna English- Iran secured a well-deserved victory against Spain in Group B of the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup on Thursday, Mehr News agency reported.

The game finished 5-5 after three periods with both teams earning a point in a 1-1 draw in the fourth period, according to Tehran Times.

Mohammad Mokhtari netted a total of four goals, while Reza Amiri and Moslem Mesigar each contributed with one goal apiece.

The Iranian team defeated Spain 3-1 in penalty kicks.

