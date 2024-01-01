Karbala: Representative of Vatican meets Sheikh al-Karbalai [Video]

Shafaqna English- The judicial custodian of Astan Quds Hosseini welcomed “Angelo Vincenzo Zani”, representative of the Vatican and the head of its official library in Rome, in his office in Karbala on Thursday night.

According to Shafaqna, Non News Agency wrote: Sheikh al-Karbalai said in this meeting: “Heavenly mission is one and we must all attempt to realize these rights for communities, especially those who suffer from tyranny and suppression.”

Al-Karbalai added: “We must take a position against those who oppress the children of humanity and strike out against the problems of humanity and tyranny and deprivation of human rights that some nations face, and this is the mission of Prophets in defense of nations.”

By referring that “to be flexible toward each other, we always need dialogue”, the custodian of Astan Quds Hosseini continued: “We need convergence between nations through dialogue and understanding and awareness of each other’s cultures away from governance and there must be a dialogue between us as nations and thinkers and clerics.”

In this meeting, Sheikh al-Karbalai ordered to grant a collection of books and publications of Astan Quds Hosseini to the Vatican Library. He also invited the Vatican delegation to visit the projects of the holy threshold of Imam Hussain (AS), including hospitals, autism centers, schools, universities, manuscript centers as well as the Imam Al-Hussein Foundation for Dialogue.

Angelo Vincenzo Zani, the head of the Vatican delegation, also said: we are happy to be invited to the Spring of Martyrdom Festival and attend Karbala Moala, which is held for the first time. The Spring of Martyrdom is a great and admirable action and the network of relationships and dialogues with religions and clans attracted my attention.

He added: Meeting with Sheikh Abdul Mahdi al-Karbalai was very good and he emphasized the educational and health method that the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) attempts toward it.

In the end, the head of the Vatican delegation to the Spring of Martyrdom Festival said: “We can build the future of relationships with each other and expand the communication network of intellectual dialogue through books and have dynamic cultural relationships with each other.”

