Iran break into the top 20 of the FIFA World Ranking

The Iran national football team has advanced by one position and maintained a spot in the top 20 Men's football World Ranking, as reported on Thursday.

The latest Ranking shows that Qatar and Jordan have made significant progress in Asia.

Qatar climbed 21 spots in the rankings after winning the AFC Asian Cup title again, while Jordan, the runner-up, moved up 17 spots.

Japan, who exited the quarter finals of Qatar 2023, maintained their position as Asia’s top-ranked team but slipped to 18th place in the rankings.

Qatar 2023 semi-finalist Iran maintains its 20th position, while Korea Republic, who were also eliminated in the semi-finals, holds the 22nd spot.

