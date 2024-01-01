English
Inter postpone the arrival of Mehdi Taremi

Shafaqna English- Inter Milan, who was scheduled to have Mehdi Taremi undergo medical examinations on Tuesday, has chosen to postpone the arrival of the Porto Striker, reported by Tasnim.

The Iranian player, who is 31, has less than six months remaining on his contract with the Portuguese team. He is not interested in extending his contract and is instead looking to sign a pre contract with his new club, which is expected to be the Nerazzurri.

Inter has chosen to delay Taremi’s flight to Italy and his pre transfer medicals at the club, as reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, pushing them back until a later date in the year. The club’s management aims to prevent any potential issues for the striker, who has four months remaining in his contract with Porto.

Source: Tasnim

