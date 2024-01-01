English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Middle EastOther News

Karbala: 17th Rabi Al-Shahada International Cultural Festival kicks off [Video+ Photos]

0

Shafaqna English- 17th Rabi Al-Shahada International Cultural Festival inaugurated by the House of Holy Quran (Dar Al-Quran) at the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala.

The holy city of Karbala launched the 17th Rabi Al-Shahada International Cultural Festival under the theme “Imam Hussein – Peace be upon him – the Mobilisation of the Free and the Secret of Victory”.

The five-day festival will be held from 14 to 18 February 2024 and will include various religious, cultural and artistic activities in honour of the auspicious birthday of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him.

Source: Imamhussain.org , Shia Waves English

 

Related posts

Review of article: “Origins and Development of the Shia Islamic Shrine”

anvari

The life of Imam Hussain (AS)

asadian

Hazrat Zainab (SA) Strongest Lady of Karbala

Yahya

[Photos] Martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hadi (AS) in Karbala

leila yazdani

Karbala: Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) on 1st day of Rajab 2024 [Photos]

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Message to 3rd International Conference of Islamic Schools

faati

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.