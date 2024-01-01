Karbala: 17th Rabi Al-Shahada International Cultural Festival kicks off [Video+ Photos]

Shafaqna English- 17th Rabi Al-Shahada International Cultural Festival inaugurated by the House of Holy Quran (Dar Al-Quran) at the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala.

The holy city of Karbala launched the 17th Rabi Al-Shahada International Cultural Festival under the theme “Imam Hussein – Peace be upon him – the Mobilisation of the Free and the Secret of Victory”.

The five-day festival will be held from 14 to 18 February 2024 and will include various religious, cultural and artistic activities in honour of the auspicious birthday of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him.

Source: Imamhussain.org , Shia Waves English