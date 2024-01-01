How political polarization endangering the Pakistan’s stability

This election marks the twelfth within the last fifty years, with persistent accusations of electoral manipulation echoing patterns from previous instances. As with the preceding eleven elections, election tribunals will address and settle disputes regarding electoral conduct, including claims of manipulation. What Pakistan urgently needs is a stable government.

Amid struggles among political factions to establish a reliable, foreseeable administration, the economy bears the brunt. While pinpointing the exact cost of ongoing political instability is challenging, its tangible effects on the economy are evident.

Three immediate economic setbacks are apparent: the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has incurred losses of approximately $2 billion, Pakistan’s international dollar bond has experienced its sharpest decline in seven months, and the prevailing uncertainty is likely to deter potential foreign investors, resulting in missed opportunities for economic expansion and job creation.

Beyond the direct economic repercussions, there are at least three indirect impacts: heightened uncertainty may dampen consumer confidence, leading to reduced spending and affecting various economic sectors like retail; businesses might postpone crucial investments due to uncertain economic prospects, thereby stalling overall growth; and delayed decision-making and disruptions in economic activity could contribute to inflationary pressures.

Determining the precise cost of political uncertainty is indeed daunting. However, leveraging diverse economic indicators and modeling tools can yield valuable insights and approximate estimates. My analysis suggests that a prolonged government vacuum could result in economic losses ranging from $15 billion to $30 billion. Recognizing these potential losses underscores the urgency of swiftly and peacefully resolving government formation to stabilize Pakistan’s political and economic landscape. The responsibility squarely lies with the elected officials to govern and lead our nation.

