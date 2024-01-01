Science Daily: Helping older adults maintain healthy blood pressure with salt substitutes

Shafaqna Science- Replacing regular salt with a salt substitute may reduce the incidence of hypertension, or high blood pressure, in older adults without increasing their risk of low blood pressure episodes, according to a recent study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology reported by Science Daily. People who used a salt substitute had a 40% lower chance of developing hypertension compared to those who used regular salt.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), high blood pressure is the top risk factor for cardiovascular disease and mortality.

It affects more than 1.4 billion adults and causes 10.8 million deaths worldwide each year.

One of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of hypertension is to reduce sodium intake.

This study looks at salt substitutes as a better solution for controlling and maintaining healthy blood pressure than salt reduction alone.

“Adults often fall into the trap of consuming excess salt through easily accessible and budget-friendly processed foods,” said Yangfeng Wu, MD, PhD, lead author of the study and executive director of the Peking University Clinical Research Institute in Beijing, China.

“It is important to recognise the impact of our dietary choices on heart health and to increase public awareness of lower-sodium options.”

In this study, researchers evaluated the impact of sodium reduction strategies on blood pressure in older adults living in nursing homes in China.

While previous studies have shown that reducing salt intake can prevent or delay new-onset hypertension, long-term salt reduction and avoidance can be challenging.

In addition, the salt substitute did not cause hypotension, which can be a common problem in older adults.

Our results show an exciting breakthrough in blood pressure management that offers a way for people to protect their health and minimise the potential for cardiovascular risks, while still enjoying the benefits of adding delicious flavour to their favourite meals, said Wu.

Source: Science Daily

