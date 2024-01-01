English
Gallup data: Iraqis’confidence in government reaches record high

Shafaqna English- New Gallup data show that Iraqis see their country standing on firmer ground and, Majority of Iraqis Approve of Country’s Leadership and Prime Minister.

Iraqis’ faith in their political and national institutions soared last year, including a record-high 56% who expressed confidence in the national government, which was formed in late 2022 after a year without one.

This figure easily tops any previous measure since 2008, but it also stands out in the Middle East and North Africa region, where trust in national government is rare.

Last year was the first time since 2014 — when the Islamic State launched an offensive in Iraq and seized large parts of territory, including Mosul — that a majority (51%) of Iraqis have approved of their country’s leadership.

Sources: News.Gallup

