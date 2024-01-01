English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

Iraq: International interest for investment

0

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi Minister of Commerce, Al-Ghurairi, announced today (17 Feb. 2024) that there is a strong global interest in boosting investments in Iraq. He also mentioned that meetings have been scheduled with three countries to discuss this matter, according to INA.

Al-Ghurairi stated during his attendance at the session of the Economic and Social Council at the Arab League that Iraq is currently focused on enhancing the investment climate and attracting private sector companies as part of Prime Minister Al-Sudani’s government’s program. The goal is to boost the economic landscape in Iraq and highlight significant investment prospects.

He stated: There are numerous significant projects in Iraq, such as the construction of roads and railway connections between Holy Karbala and Najaf Al-Ashraf, emphasizing the importance of promoting investments from the private sector within Iraq.

Source: INA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Historical-cultural museum opened in northern Iraq

bahramian

Iraq: Restoring Water to Hawizeh Marshes

parniani

Review of article: “Origins and Development of the Shia Islamic Shrine”

anvari

Al-Sudani: Iraq is on the right path of development

bahramian

Iraq: 6 Archaeologist teams to start excavation in Dhi-Qar

bahramian

[Shafaqna Exclusive Photos] 3rd Najaf Al-Ashraf International Book Fair

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.