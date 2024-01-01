Iraq: International interest for investment

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi Minister of Commerce, Al-Ghurairi, announced today (17 Feb. 2024) that there is a strong global interest in boosting investments in Iraq. He also mentioned that meetings have been scheduled with three countries to discuss this matter, according to INA.

Al-Ghurairi stated during his attendance at the session of the Economic and Social Council at the Arab League that Iraq is currently focused on enhancing the investment climate and attracting private sector companies as part of Prime Minister Al-Sudani’s government’s program. The goal is to boost the economic landscape in Iraq and highlight significant investment prospects.

He stated: There are numerous significant projects in Iraq, such as the construction of roads and railway connections between Holy Karbala and Najaf Al-Ashraf, emphasizing the importance of promoting investments from the private sector within Iraq.

Source: INA

www.shafaqna.com